PM realises messaging is key to handling pandemic

NEW DELHI: Messaging is most important in a pandemic. That is where PM Modi scores over most world leaders, especially the likes of President Trump.

No one understands better than him that leaders cannot manage pandemics without taking citizens into confidence. So, even as he ran the risk of being chided by the Opposition for repeating himself ad nauseam, the prime minister did not shy from telling the nation that though the lockdown is gone, the lethal virus still lurks in our midst and there is no room for complacency.

Even more so now, since this is the onset of the festival season when the nation is likely to let its guard down.

In a 10-minute address to the nation, PM Modi underscored time and again that people should not be reckless and careless, smug in the belief that there is no more danger from the virus. At the same time, keen to dispel the feeling of gloom and doom, he said it was heartening that the economy is slowly recovering and so are the markets.