'PM plans to take away your pension, get you unemployed in 4 years': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on Agnipath scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Modi over the Agnipath scheme and the protests that took place nationwide. While addressing a public gathering he expressed his distress saying that Modi has limited the army personnel's tenure to 4 years just to take away their pension.

Rahul Gandhi while criticising Modi said, "Earlier the youth used to serve in the Army for 15 years & get a pension but Narendra Modi thought to keep pension aside, train for 6 months, hold the gun, stay for 4 years, then kick you out and you will be unemployed. This is new India."

"After this, when the youth took to the streets, Modi ji said that if your photo is taken (during the protest), you will not get a government job. BJP's policy is to scare youth, farmers, and labourers," Gandhi further added.

Slammed the media for his T-shirt controversy

He also said him being in a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not the real issue, while slamming media for "not noticing" people in torn clothes walking along with him.

Addressing a 'nukkad sabha' (street corner meeting) at Baraut on Baghpat-Shamli border during the march, Gandhi also said the purpose of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence being spread in the country and to draw people's attention towards price rise and unemployment.

No notice of people with torn clothes highlighted by media, said Gandhi

Amid talk raging about his wearing T-shirt in the winter during the yatra, he said the media is highlighting his attire but taking "no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes".

"My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the country and their children are in torn clothes, T-shirts and without sweaters," he said.

The former Congress chief said that despite covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms on foot in 110 days, he is neither feeling tired nor shivering in cold in T-shirt.