PM Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday: Here’s how he celebrated his birthday since 2014

What’s for 2019?

According to the reports published by IndiaToday, the initial day would be spend in celebrating the highest water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya in Narmada districts. Later PM would spend the day in his parliamentary constituency at Varanasi, also would interact with special students. Several exhibitions will also be showcased that will depict the social work done by PM Modi. These exhibitions will be organised in every district by BJP cadres to display the feat of the Central government under PM Modi's leadership.