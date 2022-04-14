PM Narendra Modi writes letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a congratulatory letter to Pakistan premier Shehbaz Sharif, according to reports.

As per reports, PM Modi in the letter emphasised that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that "we can focus on our development challenges".

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," PM Modi tweeted.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.

The Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed Shehbaz who was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:59 AM IST