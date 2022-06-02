PM Narendra Modi wishes Congress president Sonia Gandhi 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Sonia Gandhi after the Congress interim president tested positive for COVID-19 today. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

The Congress said earlier in the day that Gandhi has tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi had a mild fever Wednesday evening and was found Covid positive on testing this morning.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said,"Congress president had developed mild fever and COVID symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be COVID positive."

"Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," he tweeted.

Surjewala said as per medical advice, the Congress president has isolated herself.

The ED summons triggered furious reactions from the Congress, which alleged that the "fake issue of AJL, (Associated Journals Limited) is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in this country".

"It is clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies. This time they have come out with a new hideous and cowardly conspiracy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting ED notices issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," the party had said.