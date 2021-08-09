PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu and others pay tributes to the greats who were part of Quit India Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the movement's spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism," PM Modi tweeted on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
On the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the movement to free our motherland from colonial rule.
"Let us rededicate ourselves to eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle.
"Let us rededicate ourselves to eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India. Let us take strides together for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat," Naidu added.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the Quit India Movement was a mass revolution which made the British kneel down and forced them to leave India.
"On this day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement with the slogan 'Do or Die'. It was not just a movement against the ruthlessness of the British rule, but a movement for Independence. There was a mass revolution which made the British kneel down and forced them to leave India," Amit Shah said in a tweet.
"The history of August Kranti is replete with the heroic tales of innumerable unsung warriors, who will continue to inspire generations to come," he added.
The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.
On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.
Here's the homage other politicians paid to the bravehearts:
