PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu and others pay tributes to the greats who were part of Quit India Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the movement's spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism," PM Modi tweeted on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.