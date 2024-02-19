PM Narendra Modi Urges States To Follow Uttar Pradesh's Lead For National Progress

PTI

Lucknow, February 19: In his address at the inauguration ceremony of the fourth edition of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious goal of catapulting the state into a $1 trillion economy. PM Modi emphasized that the nation's advancement rests on every state embracing such lofty aspirations.

Asserting his confidence in Uttar Pradesh's potential and the efficacy of the "double engine government," PM Modi congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath, stating, "Every Indian takes pride in UP's aspiration to become a trillion-dollar economy." He urged political parties across the country to transcend partisan politics and draw inspiration from UP's determination to achieve economic greatness.

उत्तर प्रदेश की डबल इंजन सरकार राज्य के मेरे परिवारजनों का जीवन आसान बनाने में दिन-रात जुटी है। लखनऊ में यूपी ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट के चौथे ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग समारोह को संबोधित कर रहा हूं। https://t.co/ed4I8hCO7e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2024

14,000 Projects Launched:

During the event, PM Modi launched over 14,000 projects valued at more than Rs 10 lakh crore, showcasing UP's burgeoning industrial landscape. He highlighted the state's remarkable achievements, including a doubling of exports and significant infrastructure developments such as extensive expressway networks and international airports.

PM Modi underscored the transformation in UP's investment climate over the past seven years, attributing it to a shift from bureaucratic hurdles to a welcoming business environment. He lauded the decline in crime rates and the burgeoning business culture in UP, asserting that the state's trustworthiness has bolstered investor optimism. He emphasized the global confidence in India's development trajectory, citing recent visits to Qatar and UAE.

Reflecting on decades of selective development policies, PM Modi praised the inclusive approach of the "double engine government," which prioritizes improving the lives of all citizens. He highlighted the efficacy of various government schemes in enhancing purchasing power and empowering marginalized sections of society.

Uttar Pradesh, Hub For Tourism:

Addressing the potential of UP's tourism sector, PM Modi envisioned the state as a hub for tourism, particularly with upcoming events like the Kumbh Mela in 2025. He also emphasized the importance of renewable energy, citing the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme as a catalyst for employment generation.

PM Modi concluded by urging entrepreneurs to promote 'Make in India' products globally, with a focus on superfoods like millets. He emphasized the government's commitment to empowering small-scale farmers and fostering agricultural innovation.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi and presented him with an idol of Lord Ganesha as a token of appreciation.