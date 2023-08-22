PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Participate In Chandrayaan-3 Landing Programme From South Africa

PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate virtually in the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing endeavor from South Africa. Currently embarked on a three-day official visit to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, PM Modi's engagement in the Chandrayaan-3 mission underscores India's commitment to space exploration.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, with a planned soft landing on the Moon's south pole anticipated around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

Achieving a soft landing in the challenging terrain of the Moon's south pole represents a formidable task due to its rugged and mountainous nature. Successful landing would mark an unprecedented milestone, as no previous spacecraft has achieved a soft landing in this specific region.

As of Tuesday evening, scientists at ISRO have confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft remains on track for its scheduled attempt at a soft landing. The space agency has reported that all systems are undergoing routine assessments, and the mission is progressing smoothly.

Read Also Chandrayan 3: Vikram Lander Shares Maiden Moon Images Upon Separation From Spacecraft

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)