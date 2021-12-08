e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 9th time in a row at 4%India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalitiesMumbai: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to participate in Goa's 60th anniversary celebration of Liberation: CM Pramod Sawant

"PM is coming to Goa on December 19," Sawant said, adding that Modi would also be addressing a public meeting during his visit to the state.
IANS
Goa CM Pramod Sawant | Photo: ANI

Goa CM Pramod Sawant | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Goa on a day-long visit on December 19 on the occasion of the state's 60th anniversary of its Liberation from Portuguese rule, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"PM is coming to Goa on December 19," Sawant said, adding that Modi would also be addressing a public meeting during his visit to the state.

"He will be laying a floral tribute to the fallen martyrs of Goa's freedom movement at Azad maidan in Panaji. All three military wings will also be conducting a sail parade in honour of the PM's visit," Sawant said. Goa was liberated from 451 years of colonial Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The Chief Minister also said that Modi would be addressing a public function at the Shyama Prasad Mukerjee stadium on the outskirts of Panaji, where he will also present various awards, felicitate freedom fighters and conduct the virtual inauguration of various government projects.

ALSO READ

Goa: Trinamool Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party strike pre-poll alliance Goa: Trinamool Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party strike pre-poll alliance

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:25 PM IST
Advertisement