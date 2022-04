PM Narendra Modi will get the first-ever Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award.

Announcing the new award 'Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar' for those who have made special contributions to the country, Hridaynath Mangeshkar informed that the first award of this year will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24.

The award ceremony will be held at Shanmukhanand Hall in Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:16 PM IST