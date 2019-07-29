PM Narendra Modi to feature with Bear Grylls in ‘Man vs Wild’ episode on August 12

After conquering the Opposition in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be seen conquering the wilderness. Modi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar on August 12 venturing into the wilderness of Uttarakhand along with Bear Grylls, the host of the popular television show 'Man vs Wild' on Discovery Channel.

The clip of the show was shared by the Bear Grylls on his Twitter account, in the video PM Modi can be seen riding a small dinghy in a river along with the adventure travel show host. The news was confirmed by Grylls on Twitter, who said that he met PM Modi in India and discussed "awareness about animal conservation & environmental change" in the episode.

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi, as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Grylls said on Twitter.

In a scene, PM Modi is seen welcoming Grylls to India and holding up a weapon carved out of bamboo and other material collected from the forest and saying, "Main aapke liye isko mere paas rakhunga (I will keep this with me for you)." To this, Grylls replies with a laughter, "You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive."

The episode will air on Discovery Channel India on 12 August at 9 pm.