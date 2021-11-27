PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting with top officials on COVID-19 situation, vaccination today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair a meeting with top officials regarding COVID-19 situation and vaccination today at 10:30 am.

Today's meeting comes amid rising global concern over the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus - the Omicron. It has already been categorised as 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.

Countries from where the travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India are South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, countries in Europe including the UK.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:36 AM IST