PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of Council of Ministers today, reported news agency ANI.

"The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister will be held on Tuesday at 3:45 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan," sources told ANI.

PM Modi has named these meetings as "Chintan Shivirs" (brainstorming sessions).

This will be the fourth such meeting since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on July 7. The first meeting of the Union Cabinet and Council of Ministers was held on July 8, a day after the expansion.

The last Council of Ministers' meeting was held on September 14. In the last meeting, presentations were made by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan on efficiency and time management.

Both the ministers shared good practices on time management, efficiency, root cause analysis of problems and selection of personal staff. Good practices about some basic issues such as dealing with people, promptly responding to letters were also shared in their presentations.

At the meeting, PM Modi asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues. Recalling late Union Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Prime Minister said that simplicity is a way of life.

Stating that sharing is caring, PM Modi spoke about Tiffin Meetings during his Gujarat days where everyone used to bring their own tiffins in meetings and shared the food as well as ideas.

The Prime Minister holds regular meetings of the Council of Ministers where various ministries make presentations on important issues. The meetings also help ministers to keep themselves updated with various welfare schemes being carried out by the government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 09:26 AM IST