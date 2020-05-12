PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was of the firm view that the measures needed in the first three phases of lockdown were not needed "in the fourth", and asked the states to come up with a roadmap by May 15 on how to deal with various aspects of the gradual easing of the lockdown .

In a video conference, which lasted for nearly six hours, Modi held extensive discussions on various aspects of the situation arising out of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, and said country will have to devise a balanced strategy to revive the economy and deal with COVID-19 with a sharp focus on ensuring that rural areas remain free from the pandemic.

The 54-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end on May 17.