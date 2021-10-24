PM Narendra Modi to address 82nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today: Here's when and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am today.

Ahead of the programme, PM Modi tweeted, "This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

In his last Mann Ki Baat, underlining the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture, PM Modi compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the National Water Mission's (NWM) campaign "Catch The Rain".

When and where to watch 'Mann ki Baat' live

The Prime Minister's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address will be broadcast at 11 am on the entire network of the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and as well as on the AIR News and mobile applications. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:40 AM IST