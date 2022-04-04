PM Narendra Modi speaks with Israel PM Naftali Bennett; discusses recent global events

PM Narendra Modi spoke with Israel PM Naftali Bennett & confirmed "he is recovering well from COVID-19, reported ANI.

Pm Modi added they discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, "I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to India was postponed and is supposed to be rescheduled, according to the Spokesperson of Israel Embassy in India, Muhamed Heib.

"The visit of Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed," Muhamed Heib told news agency ANI.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:01 PM IST