PM Narendra Modi speaks to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, wishes for speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar a day after both the political leaders tested positive for COVID-19. The PM also wished them a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, was shifted to a private hospital today. The doctors have stated that the CM was showing mild symptoms and there was no problem as such.

CM Bommai was shifted to hospital on the suggestion of doctors and a few tests will be conducted on him. He was kept in home isolation after testing positive.

"The conversation took place for five minutes where the Prime Minister advised him and others in the family to take proper treatment," the statement said.

During the conversation, Modi also enquired about the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and the measures taken by the State government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and wished them a speedy recovery from COVID-19



PM Modi also enquired about the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/B7Nr1rf1gY — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Bommai's son and daughter-in-law also tested positive on Tuesday. However, CM Bommai's wife and daughter have tested negative. Bharath Bommai, the son of CM took to social media said, "I have tested positive for Covid with very mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I would like the people who have come in contact with me to kindly get themselves tested."

His family members were tested following the development. CM Bommai has worked from his R.T.Nagar residence, Race Course Road Government Office and Home Office Krishna. All the staff of these offcies have been tested and their reports are awaited.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar yesterday isolated himself in his residence after testing Covid positive. The Chief Minister's Office, announcing the development, has uploaded his health status on different social media platforms and asked people to stay safe.

The CMO has appealed to people of Bihar to stay indoors as much as possible and go to the market only for necessary work.

At present, many ministers in the Nitish Kumar government have already tested Corona positive and are staying in home isolation. Deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad, and Renu Devi, as well as ministers Ashok Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar Suman and others tested corona positive and are in home isolation.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:43 PM IST