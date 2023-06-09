PM Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Discuss Defence & Global Issues On Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this file image | AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A number of issues were discussed, said a tweet by PM Modi. "Spoke to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince & PM HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Discussed boosting ties in connectivity, energy, defense, trade & investment, and exchanged views on regional and global issues," said PM Modi in his tweet.

The Prime Minister also lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's support in the evacuation of Indians from the conflict torn Sudan. "Appreciated his support in safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan and for Haj," the tweet by PM Modi read.

Recently, India had launched Operation Kaveri to rescue the Indians stranded in Sudan. Close to 3,000 people were rescued by India from Sudan.

At an MEA press briefing, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had said in May regarding the rescue efforts, “What we did was that as soon as the fighting broke out in Khartoum, our Embassy in Khartoum immediately alerted. As it turns out, they pretty much reached out to almost all of them by and large."

The government of India had put to task a high-level diplomatic team. India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan were overlooking the rescue efforts carried on by the Indian Air Force and security forces.

