PM Narendra Modi propounds 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 28, propounded the idea to have a common uniform for the police force across India. He mentioned it during the Chintan Shivir being held in Surajkund, Haryana presently with Home Ministers of the states.

He noted that the states and Union territories should discuss the same and added that it may take time but urged to give it a thought.

While proposing the idea, he observed that the crime is turning interstate and international.

"Law and order not restricted to one state now. Crime is turning interstate & int'l. With technology, criminals now have power to commit crimes in states. Criminals beyond border are misusing tech. Coordination between agencies of all states and between Union and State agencies is essential," said PM Modi.

"Be it cybercrime or the usage of drone technology for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, we will have to keep working on new technology for them," PM Modi added.

Adding to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Many crimes are happening from across the border like terrorism, narcotics smuggling, money laundering, infiltration; drones being used to smuggle arms and narcotics. As long as there is no equal response from police and central agencies on these issues and if all states do not come together to fight these then it would be impossible to face them."

PM Modi on fake news, Naxalite movement, 5G

PM Modi during the Shivir also spoke on how people should be vary of things instead of forwarding messages without verification.

"For safety and rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility. Small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation. We'll have to educate people to think before forwarding anything, verify before believing it," PM Modi said.

Moreover, he addressed concerns about Naxalism. Speaking on the issue, he said,"In past few years, all governments have acted responsibly to demolish ground network of terror. We need to handle it by combining our forces. We'll have to defeat all forms of Naxalism - be it gun totting or pen wielding, we'll have to find a solution for all of them."

"We entered 5G era. 5G has several benefits and awareness is also needed for the same. With 5G, there'll be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone & CCTV technology. We'll have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world," he said.