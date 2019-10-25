PM Narendra Modi pats party on the back

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a self-congratulatory mode. He patted his party for the outcome in Maharashtra and Haryana, saying these days, it is no mean achievement for a party to get consecutive terms in power in a state.

"These are unprecedented victories because normally these days few governments return after five years. In such times to be elected again is a big deal," PM Modi told party workers, attributing the victory to the hard work of Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and ML Khattar.

What made the scale of the achievement larger was that the teams that led the government in both states were relatively new, the Prime Minister said. Not so long ago, the party was the junior partner to regional heavyweights in both states, he pointed out.

"People who know Haryana politics, they must know if we had to form an alliance with a party in the state, we had to fight on seats of their choice. This was a condition before 2014.

It would be a big deal if we even touched double digits... To come from there to where we are today is remarkable," he said. In a state like Maharashtra, where the country's financial capital, Mumbai, is located, political stability accounts for a lot, the Prime Minister said.

Even so, "For years, parties with two-thirds majority could not last," he said, adding that Devendra Fadnavis was the first Chief Minister in Maharashtra in 50 years, who not only served the full five-year term, but also got re-elected.