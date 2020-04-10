PM Narendra Modi likely to address nation on decision regarding coronavirus lockdown

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely address the nation to announce decision on coronavirus lockdown.
According to a report by NDTV, PM Modi is likely to address the nation again to announce his decision on whether the coronavirus lockdown will end on Tuesday, but before the decision he will meet with Chief Ministers via video conference tomorrow. NDTV quoted sources saying that the lockdown may be extended. This time interstate movement will remain restricted, except for essential services. Schools, colleges and religious institutions are likely to stay closed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended.
The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)