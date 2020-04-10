PM Narendra Modi likely to address nation on decision regarding coronavirus lockdown

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely address the nation to announce decision on coronavirus lockdown.

According to a report by NDTV, PM Modi is likely to address the nation again to announce his decision on whether the coronavirus lockdown will end on Tuesday, but before the decision he will meet with Chief Ministers via video conference tomorrow. NDTV quoted sources saying that the lockdown may be extended. This time interstate movement will remain restricted, except for essential services. Schools, colleges and religious institutions are likely to stay closed.