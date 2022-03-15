PM Narendra Modi interacts with stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga, lauds them for their patriotic fervour

In a virtual interaction with the stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised their patriotic fervour and sense of community service that exemplifies the Indian civilizational values.

"Interacted with Indian community organizations, civil society and volunteer groups involved in @opganga. Collective efforts ensured the safe return of about 23,000 Indians from Ukraine. We remain committed to ensure the safety and well-being of Indians in distress abroad," tweeted PM Modi after the interaction.

Notably, as per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office, under Operation Ganga, launched for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine, about 23000 Indian citizens, as well as 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries, have been successfully evacuated from Ukraine.

During the interaction, representatives of the Indian Community and private sector in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary narrated their experiences of being part of Operation Ganga, the challenges they faced and expressed their sense of satisfaction and honour at having contributed to such a complex humanitarian operation.

PM Modi expressed his warm appreciation for Indian community leaders, volunteer groups, companies, private individuals and government officials who worked tirelessly for the success of the operation.

He praised the patriotic fervour, the sense of community service, and the team spirit displayed by all stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga. Prime Minister also praised the various community organisations, pointing out that their selfless service exemplifies the Indian civilizational values that they continue to embody even on foreign shores.

Speaking about the efforts made by the government to ensure the safety of Indian nationals during the crisis, PM Modi recalled his personal interactions with leaders of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries and expressed gratitude for the support received from all the foreign governments.

"Around 23,000 Indians have returned to the country from Ukraine. Running this evacuation operation was challenging under such circumstances," said PM Modi.

Reiterating the high priority that government attaches to the safety of Indians abroad, Prime Minister recalled that India has always acted with alacrity to assist its citizens during any international crisis.

Guided by India's age-old philosophy of Vasidhaiva Kutumbakam, India has also extended humanitarian support to nationals of other countries during emergencies, he said.

"We also evacuated nationals of 18 other countries from Ukraine. We have sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries," he stated.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:07 PM IST