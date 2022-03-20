PM Narendra Modi has given respect to the North-Eastern states: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development work in the North-Eastern states.

Appreciating Modi, the chief minister said, "PM Modi has given respect to the North-Eastern states. All the Chief Ministers of the North East region have been tied into the same string of development." Meanwhile, addressing a public gathering at Agartala, Deb said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will pay a visit to Tripura soon.

"I have spoken to Yogi over the phone. He has said that he will visit Tripura very shortly. Not only him, Chief Ministers of Manipur, Goa and other states that went to polls recently will also come over here in the land of Maa Tripurasundari," he explained.

Sharing the experience of his Nagaland counterpart, the chief minister said, "All the Chief Ministers of North East regions are very close to each other nowadays. Often we share our thoughts over the development activities being carried out in the North East region." "When I asked Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about his experience of being in office before PM Modi came to power, he said that Chief Ministers of small states used to get less importance in New Delhi. Only after PM Modi came to power all the CMs are given equal importance and patient hearing.," he added.

On the 2023 polls slated for next year, Deb said, "I am optimistic that people of the state shall repose their faith in BJP for the wave of development it brought in the last four years."

ALSO READ Tripura govt announces hike in wages of tea plantation workers by Rs 31

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:27 PM IST