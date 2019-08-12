PM Narendra Modi has agreed to help Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

Kozhikode: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said here on Sunday he had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his help for flood-hit Kerala.

Gandhi arrived here on way to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, which has been badly hit by flood. He will tour the Wayanad district on Monday, before returning to Delhi. "It's a tragedy and all must help Kerala. I have spoken to the Prime Minister to seek help. He has agreed to help," said Gandhi soon after attending a review meeting at the Malappuram collectorate.

Wayanad has been hit hard with 18 deaths due to rain and flood and displacement of over 40,000 people to more than 203 relief camps. Gandhi also visited a relief camp at Malappuram and Kavalapara, where over 50 people are feared to be trapped under the mudslide. Rescue operations are on.