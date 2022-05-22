PM Narendra Modi departs for Japan to participate in Quad summit scheduled for May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Japan for his two days visit to capital city Tokyo. PM Modi has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 23-24.

Today, Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma said that Tokyo is excited about opportunities in New Delhi and both PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida have the ambition of five trillion Japanese Yen investment in India through public, private and financing mode.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet chiefs of Softbank, Suzuki Motor corp.

"Japan is very much excited about opportunities in India, especially PLI scheme schemes, so they need to understand us better, we need to understand them better. Now that the Prime Ministers of both countries met for the 14th time in New Delhi this year they had ambition and aspiration to see five trillion Japanese Yen being invested in India through public, private and financing mode," Verma told ANI.

Quad leaders will also be taking and discussing initiatives for the diversification of reliable supply chains.

Indian ambassador to Japan said: "What happened many of these supply chain are concentrated in one particular geography and whenever that geography gets disrupted or those who control that geography wishes to disrupt, then entire supply chain gets disrupted and people or industries which are on the downstream they face the music." "We have seen that semi-conductors scarcity how it impacts automotive industry we saw how the supply of COVID related material makes situation worst. Unless we have trusted the supply chain it will be difficult for the world to have a predictable lifestyle" he added.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in March 2022, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 08:56 PM IST