PM Narendra Modi counters TMC's remarks, says Bengali is in DNA of BJP

Kolkata: In the run-up to the Assembly polls, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of taking care of the people of West Bengal just took care of her own nephew.

“The people of Bengal had chosen Mamata Banerjee as their Didi but instead of serving people she just became aunt of her own nephew. Despite protesting the family politics of the Congress, the TMC supremo herself brought in family politics in TMC,” slammed Modi.

Countering TMC’s claim that BJP is ‘outsiders’, Modi said that Bengali is in BJP’s DNA as the founder of the BJP is Shyama Prasad Mookherjee.

Claiming that BJP can only bring ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change), the Prime Minister stated that if voted to power the BJP government will enhance the infrastructure of the state, so that the people of West Bengal will not have to go to other states in order to seek education and job.

“We will also start Bengali language as a medium for teaching Engineering so that even the poor can also become successful engineers and doctors as well. BJP just don’t announce schemes, we also implement them,” added the Prime Minister.

Countering TMC’s slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (Will play), Modi stated that the game of TMC’s ‘game is over’.

“The TMC can organize an Olympics with their scams. All are big players. Lotus is blooming in West Bengal due to the dirt spread by the TMC government. First Congress, then Left Front and after that TMC had broken the heritage of West Bengal. The BJP will develop the state in next five years,” added Modi.