PM Narendra Modi Conferred With The Grand Cross Of The Order Of Honour By Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour on Friday by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens.

"I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi is on a one-day official trip to Greece after the BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa.

In a bid to cement the Indo-Greek relations, PM Modi and Greek President Sakellaropoulou discussed "several issues" including ways to increase sustainable development, the prime minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

The Greek president also congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3 that made a soft-landing on the moon on Wednesday, making India the first-ever country to reach the lunar south pole.

"Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3," PM Modi tweeted.

First prime minister in 40 years to visit Greece officially

PM Modi arrived in Athens on Friday – the first Indian prime minister in 40 years to make an official visit to the Mediterranean country. He was invited by Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Upon his arrival to Athens, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis received PM Modi. Indian diaspora in Greece also welcomed the Indian prime minister. The Indian community in Greece presented Greek headdress to PM Modi in Athens.

"The PM will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Thereafter, he will meet the President of Greece, hold talks with the Greek PM and meet with business leaders of both sides. Before departing, the PM will interact with the Indian community who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

