PM Narendra Modi chairs fifth high-level meeting on evacuation of stranded Indian nationals in war-torn Ukraine; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired fifth high-level meeting for on evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from war torn Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

It is the fourth meeting held on the matter in the last 24 hours, and the fifth since Sunday evening.

Notably, the Prime Minister has not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin yet on the safe passage of Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zones, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi has spoken to his Romanian and Slovak counterparts and thanked them for their country's assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine over the past few days, said Ministry of External Affairs.

He particularly appreciated Romania's gesture to allow Indian citizens from Ukraine into the country without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

"The Prime Minister has been speaking to the leaders of many countries. We will share with you whenever such talks take place," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Yesterday, the meeting began with the participants expressing grief over the sad demise of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a medical student from Karnataka who died in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

Modi had asked the MEA officials to make proper arrangements in the adjoining border points with Ukraine for the students coming to these countries from the war-hit nation.

Modi was also informed that a new route to exit through Moldova has been identified, and to facilitate the entry of the Indians into this country, proper arrangements have been made by the Indian Embassy staff in Romania.

The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the evacuation efforts of the government, taking updates from the MEA at regular intervals.

