PM Narendra Modi arrives at farewell ceremony of 72 outgoing Rajya Sabha members; see pics

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

ANI

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the farewell ceremony of the 72 outgoing Rajya Sabha members.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid an emotional farewell to 72 members, including A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Subramanian Swamy, whose terms are coming to an end, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to take their experience across the country.

The terms of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the Upper House are coming to an end as well. However, they are likely to be re-elected.

Farewell remarks in Rajya Sabha today for 6 hours and 27 minutes has also been the longest ever with 65 speakers recalling their association with and contributions of the retiring members, sources said.

The speakers included the Chairman, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Chairman, Leader of the Opposition, floor leaders of nine other parties, 11 other members and 40 retiring members.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:40 PM IST