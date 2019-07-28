PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi condole Jaipal Reddy's death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled demise of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away at the age of 77 earlier today.

"Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and an effective administrator. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief," PMO tweeted quoting the Prime Minister.

Expressing grief , Shah tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Jaipal Reddy ji. My thoughts and prayers with his family and supporters. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." Reddy was ailing and breathed his last at 1:30 am in Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad.

Gandhi said that Reddy was an outstanding parliamentarian and dedicated his entire life towards public service. "I'm sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu. An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends," Gandhi tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Reddy stood for modern values of democracy. "Extremely saddened at the unfortunate demise of Sr Congress leader, former Union Min & AICC Spokesperson, Sh S. Jaipal Reddy. He stood for modern values of democracy and was known for impeccable honesty in administration. May his soul rest in peace," Surjewala tweeted.

Expressing condolences to Reddy's family, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and said that he shared a personal bond with the deceased Congress leader. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Sh. Jaipal Reddy, with whom I shared a personal bond. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength...may his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed deep sympathy to Reddy's family. "He is best remembered for his services to the country as a parliamentarian and Union minister," Rao said.

Expressing grief over Reddy's demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was known for his oratory skills. "Jaipal Reddy carved a niche for himself in the Parliament and State assembly alike," he said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed condolences and said that he was a diligent politician and famous social worker.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Reddy's contribution as MP and MLA will be remembered by the nation. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former Union Minister #JaipalReddy. A gentleman of the Parliament, his contribution as a 7-time MP, and 4-time MLA will be remembered by the nation. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted by CMO Karnataka.

Kumar said that he had a great role in the politics of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Born in 1942, Reddy's journey into the political discourse started when he was elected as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress. He went on to become a Congress legislator for four consecutive terms in the 1970s and held key portfolios in various governments, thereafter. In 1979, he joined Janata Dal and returned to the Congress party after 20 years in 1999 and held ministerial berths. He was also conferred with the best parliamentarian award in 1998. Reddy got elected to Lok Sabha for five terms in 1984, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

He served as a Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the IK Gujral cabinet in 1998. In 2004, Reddy was re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha from Miryalguda Constituency and served as the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Union Minister for Urban Development.

In 2009, he was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Chevella constituency and served as a Union Minister for Urban Development and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. He was given the portfolio of Union Minister for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Science and Technology from 2012 to 2014.