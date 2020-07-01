PM Modi's Weibo account deleted after snag

PM Modi has deleted his account on Chinese social media app Weibo, which is among the 59 applications banned by the government. His account had nearly 2.44 lakh followers. It, however, took some effort to remove the PM's profile photo, posts and comments from the Twitter-like account, as there is a complex procedure for deleting VIP accounts on China's largest microblogging site.

So, the matter had to be initiated through an official channel before the Chinese gave the requisite permission. Of the 115 posts on Weibo, two posts could not be immediately deleted because they featured PM Modi's photos with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese app cannot delete photos of their President easily. The needful was done subsequently. Last month, known for government control and censorship, Chinese social media platforms removed PM Modi's speech and India's official statements on the border row. Modi's June 18