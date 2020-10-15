PM Modi's wealth increased by Rs. 36.5 lakh over last one year

Every year, the assets and liabilities of the Union Council of Ministers is uploaded to the official website of the Prime Minister of India. This outlines the assets declared by each individual, both movable and immovable. As per this data, Prime Minister Modi has become richer by around Rs 36 lakh over the last one year.

As of June 30, 2020, PM Modi's movable assets amount to a gross total value of Rs.1,75,63,618, while his immovable assets as per current market values amounted to approximately, Rs. 1,10,00,000. Modi's total worth of around 2.85 crore shows a rise of about Rs. 36.5 lakh from the previous year.