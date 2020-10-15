PM Modi's wealth increased by Rs. 36.5 lakh over last one year

Every year, the assets and liabilities of the Union Council of Ministers is uploaded to the official website of the Prime Minister of India. This outlines the assets declared by each individual, both movable and immovable. As per this data, Prime Minister Modi has become richer by around Rs 36 lakh over the last one year.
As of June 30, 2020, PM Modi's movable assets amount to a gross total value of Rs.1,75,63,618, while his immovable assets as per current market values amounted to approximately, Rs. 1,10,00,000. Modi's total worth of around 2.85 crore shows a rise of about Rs. 36.5 lakh from the previous year.
The asset details declared by Modi as of March 31, 2019 stood at approximately Rs. 2,49,10,260. While the approximate current market value has remained unchanged, Modi's movable assets had had a gross total value of Rs.1,39,10,260 at the end of March 2019.
While a full list of the assets and liabilities of the members of the Cabinet are available on the PM India website, a quick perusal shows that Home Minister Amit Shah's assets have dropped somewhat, even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's net worth remains the same.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)