PM Modi’s Varanasi visit today; Will unveil 63-foot-tall statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Lucknow: PM Modi will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday.

Modi will also unveil 63-foot-tall statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. More than 200 artisans were involved in construction of this statue for more than a year. PM Modi will also deliver a speech after unveiling the statue.

Modi will be inaugurating a 430-bed super speciality hospital and a 74-bed psychiatric hospital at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU). He will flag off the Kashi Mahalal Express, a private train, through a video link which will connect India's three important pilgrimage sites Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

PM Modi will arrive at around 10 am on Sunday and will be staying for almost six hours.