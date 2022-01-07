PM Modi's security breach: Punjab police files case against more than 100 people for lapse

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday registered a case against 100 to 150 people in case related to PM Modi's security lapse early on Wednesday where he was on his way to address a rally.

Kullagadi police station in Punjab filed a case against more than 150 people.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to forthwith secure the records, pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Punjab visit, from the state government, its police and central agencies.

The security lapse is a "rarest of the rare" case that could cause potential international embarrassment, the Centre told the Supreme Court, backing a petition calling for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Punjab government on Friday submitted a written report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, reported NDTV.

In the report, the state government informed that a police case has been filed and a two-member committee would submit a report in three days.

In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab trip, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some "big and tough decisions" were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.

Friday, January 07, 2022