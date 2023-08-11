PM Modi’s No-Confidence Motion Speech Longest Ever In Lok Sabha; Here's Who Held The Previous Record

PM Modi in Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion speech |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10), replying to the no-confidence motion moved by opposition, delivered the longest speech ever by a prime minister while replying on a no-confidence motion. The Prime Minister's speech clocked 2 hours, 13 minutes and 1 second, which was the longest speech by a PM on a no-trust vote. Before PM Modi's marathon speech during the Thursday's (August 10) no-confidence motion, former Prime MinisterLal Bahadur Shastri in 1965 had given a 2 hour, 12 minutes long speech on the no-confidence motion moved then.

PM Modi's speech beat former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's speech by 1 minute.

Watch: PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha on August 10, the longest by any prime minister during a no-confidence motion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trivia over PM Modi's speech being the longest speech during a no-confidence motion was shared by several netizens on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi takes on opposition and Congress during no-confidence motion speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10) castigated the Congress party for moving the no-confidence motion in the House. In his blistering attack and take-down of the opposition during his long-speech, the Prime Minister started by recounting and recalling events related to "one family." PM Modi also called the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition as "God's blessing" and said that whoever was opposed by the Congress and opposition only flourished and prospered and said that he was the biggest proof of it as he had been facing Congress's opposition for over 20 years now. The opposition had walked-out of the Lok Sabha during the 97th minute alleging that PM was trying to beat about the bush by not speaking on Manipur. However, Prime Minister Modi spoke on Manipur soon after the opposition walked out of the house. PM Modi, speaking on opposition, said that efforts were underway to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)