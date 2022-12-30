PM Modi's heartfelt note for his mother, 'symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values'

After his mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 100, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt eulogy to her.
"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In mum I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he tweeted.
Heeraben, was taken to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28.
"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.