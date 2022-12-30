PM Modi's heartfelt note for his mother, 'symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values' |

After his mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 100, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt eulogy to her.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In mum I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he tweeted.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Heeraben, was taken to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.