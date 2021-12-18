PM Modi's Ganga Expressway speech: Uttar Pradesh to soon become most modern state with next-gen infra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laying down the foundations for the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur said that Uttar Pradesh is likely to soon be identified as the a modern - developed state with all the latest infrastructure being built by the dual-engine government.

Addressing a gathering in the Uttar Pradesh after laying the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway amid presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said, “That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people."

"The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public's money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers," he added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the PM to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.

The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will have a 3.5-km air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway. he Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 03:16 PM IST