PM Modi’s fake strongman image India’s biggest weakness: RaGa

New Delhi

Even while remaining focused on China in his second video too on Monday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness.”

Starting his video series on Saturday on why the Chinese aggression, he elaborated on Monday on “what is China's strategic and tactical game plan” and asserted China wants to destroy PM Modi’s image as a strongman. Here he goes: “It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don’t do anything without thinking about it strategically. In their mind they have mapped out the world and they are trying to shape the world. That’s the scale of what they are doing.

“That’s what Gwadar is, that is what Belt and Road is. It is a restructuring of the planet. So when you’re thinking about Chinese you have to understand that is the level they are thinking. Now at the tactical level, they're trying to improve their position. Be it Galwan, whether it’s Demchok or whether it is Pangong Lake. The idea is to position themselves.