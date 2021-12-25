PM Modi's address to the nation amid Omicron scare: Highlights; watch video

Amid concerns over rising Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said urged people not to panic and be alert.

"In India, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to wash hands and mask," the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

Highlights of the address:

Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022, onwards

Vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022

Realising the seriousness of COVID19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine

India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation

In many countries of the world number of infects are increasing due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:05 PM IST