 PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

On Sunday, she shared the letters from Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her X account.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, who turned 60 last Friday, responded to birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, expressing her gratitude towards the leaders. Sagarika, who is also the wife of senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, is a vocal critic of PM Modi.

On Sunday, she shared the letters from Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her X account.

PM Modi, in a letter to the TMC MP wishing her on her birthday, wrote, "As your birthday approaches on November 8, I take this opportunity to send my best wishes to you for good health and a long life. During Amrit Kaal, we are marching ahead towards building a glorious, developed India. I am sure that your sustained contribution will prove to be significant in taking the nation to new heights of progress. May you be blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity in life. With best wishes once again for your birthday."

She expressed her gratitude to the PM, saying, "Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for your birthday wishes."

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd Pakistan Captain To Achieve The Feat
Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd Pakistan Captain To Achieve The Feat
TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card Out At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details
TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card Out At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details
UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October 10
India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October 10

While responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter, she said, "My grateful thanks to my beloved and respected leader Mamata Banerjee for her wishes, her blessings, and for being a continuing inspiration in my life."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025