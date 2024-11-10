PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, who turned 60 last Friday, responded to birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, expressing her gratitude towards the leaders. Sagarika, who is also the wife of senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, is a vocal critic of PM Modi.

On Sunday, she shared the letters from Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her X account.

PM Modi, in a letter to the TMC MP wishing her on her birthday, wrote, "As your birthday approaches on November 8, I take this opportunity to send my best wishes to you for good health and a long life. During Amrit Kaal, we are marching ahead towards building a glorious, developed India. I am sure that your sustained contribution will prove to be significant in taking the nation to new heights of progress. May you be blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity in life. With best wishes once again for your birthday."

Thank you Mr @PMOIndia for your birthday wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x35bvZfUcN — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) November 10, 2024

She expressed her gratitude to the PM, saying, "Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for your birthday wishes."

My grateful thanks to my beloved and respected leader @MamataOfficial for her wishes, her blessings and for being a continuing inspiration in my life . pic.twitter.com/IGJ1UaddrS — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) November 10, 2024

While responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter, she said, "My grateful thanks to my beloved and respected leader Mamata Banerjee for her wishes, her blessings, and for being a continuing inspiration in my life."