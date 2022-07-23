'PM Modi will take final decision': BS Yediyurappa on vacating Shikaripura seat for his son Vijayendra

BS Yediyurappa | ANI Photo

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda will take the final decision regarding the seat allocation ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Yediyurappa had yesterday said he would not be contesting from the Shikaripura constituency in the next Assembly elections and urged people to support his son BY Vijayendra.

"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said while addressing a gathering at Anjanapura in Shikaripur taluk on Friday. Vijayendra is BJP's state Vice-President.

However, Yediyurappa today said he can't demand and can only give suggestions with respect to seat allocation.

"Yesterday, I said that my son will contest from Shikaripura but the final decision will be taken by PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda. Their decision will be final. I can't demand & can only give suggestion. We will form the govt again in the state," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)