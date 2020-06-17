PM Modi warns of befitting response

New Delhi: Couched in a message of peace, PM Modi on Wednesday warned of a befitting reply -- if provoked -- and said the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs in the Galwan valley will not go in vain. At the same time -- his first remarks on the India-China standoff -- he saluted the "brave sons of Mother India" for their great sacrifice and expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs, while stressing that "whatever may be the situation and circumstances, India will firmly protect every inch of the country's land and its self-respect." PM Modi, who had been accused by opposition leaders of maintaining a deafening silence on the month-long tension with China and Monday's killings, underscored the need for peace. Modi said: "India is culturally a peace-loving country. Our history has been that of a peaceloving country. In every era, we have wished for peace and welfare of the entire world and humanity." As regards neighbours, he said: "We have always worked closely with them in a cooperative and friendly manner. We have always wished for their development and welfare. Whenever there have been differences of opinion, we have always tried to ensure that those differences never turned into a dispute."

He possibly made the remarks unmindful of Nepal unilaterally changing the contours of its map, bringing within its ambit areas that lie on the Indian side. Laying stress that India never provokes anyone, the Prime Minister declared: "We also do not compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of our country. Whenever it was needed, we have demonstrated our strength, proving our capabilities in protecting and defending the integrity and sovereignty of the country "Sacrifice and endurance are part of our national character, but bravery and valour are equally a part of it," he stressed, noting that "India's integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it and nobody should have any iota of doubt about this." ‘‘The country will be proud of the fact that our soldiers have been martyred while they were fighting. I urge all of you to pay homage to these sons by observing two minutes of silence," the Prime Minister added.

The prime minister has called an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation at the border via video conferencing to modulate a consensual response to the strife.