WATCH: PM Modi warns about increasing COVID cases around the world in Mann Ki Baat, asks people to wear mask

PM Modi warns about increasing COVID cases around the world in Mann ki Baat, asks people to wear mask | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the public to exercise caution and urged everyone to wear masks and regularly wash their hands as more cases of Covid were being reported in different nations.

He was speaking in the final 2022 Mann Ki Baat. This 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio show hosted by the Prime Minister, was broadcast.

While talking at Mann ki Baat, he spoke about Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid tributes to him on his 98th birth anniversary, “He was a great leader who provided exceptional leadership to the country. He has a special place in the heart of every Indian.”

"In the last few years, we overcame various challenges in the health sector. We eradicated smallpox & polio-like diseases from India. Now, Kala Azar disease will also be eradicated. This disease is now only in 4 districts of Bihar & Jharkhand." He further added.