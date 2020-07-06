PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla, others pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee's thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the country. "I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development. He made courageous efforts to further India's unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation," PM Modi tweeted.