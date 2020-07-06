PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla, others pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.
PM Modi said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee's thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the country. "I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development. He made courageous efforts to further India's unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation," PM Modi tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while remembering Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, said that his love for the motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. "He was a great patriot who fought relentlessly to preserve national unity and total integration of Jammu & Kashmir into India. His love for motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian," the official Twitter account of the Vice President of India tweeted.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Om Birla wrote: "Humble tributes to academician, nationalist leader, member of the Constituent Assembly & former Union Minister, Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. His ideology dedicated to the unity and integrity of the country will always be relevant and inspiring."
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also paid tribute to Mookerjee and said that he sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of India.
Many other leaders took to Twitter and paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Here's what they had to say:
Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician and served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet.
Syama Prasad Mookerjee strongly opposed to Article 370 that gave autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He saw it as a threat to national unity. Mookerjee died as a detainee in Jammu and Kashmir on June 23, 1953, after arrested at Lakhenpur on 11 May while trying to enter into the state illegally to protest against a law that prohibited entry of Indian citizens there without a permit.
