PM Modi urges BJP MPs to work for upliftment of poor and sports activities; to crack whip on absent Rajya Sabha MPs

Minutes after today’s Parliament came in session, both the Lok Sabh and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon amid continued protests by the Opposition over farm laws and Pegasus row.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. The session is scheduled to end on August 13.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed opposition members for tearing papers in Parliament and making "derogatory" remarks on the way bills have been passed as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

Briefing reporters on PM Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members.

(With inputs from Agencies)