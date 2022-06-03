PM Modi: 'UP will power Indian growth story in 21st century'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow, on Friday | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, and transform while focusing on policy and stability, coordination and ease of doing business.

"I believe that it is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century. In the next 10 years, Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India," Modi said.

Modi's remarks came during his address at the ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today.

“Today, agreements of investment of more than Rs 80,000 crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. I congratulate the youth of UP for it as they will be most benefitted from it,” he said.

India saw a record FDI (Foreign direct investment) of 84 billion dollars last year, Modi said as he addressed the summit.

“Today the world is seeing India's potential and appreciating India's performance. We are growing the fastest among the G20 economies. India is at number two in the Global Retail Index,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that India is the third-largest energy consumer country and has a registered record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“Last year, a record FDI of $84 billion came from more than 100 countries of the world. India has created a new record in the last financial year by exporting merchandise worth more than $ 417 billion i.e. 30 lakh crore rupees,” the prime minister added.

It was the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit. The first UP Investors Summit was held on July 29, 2018, and the second one took place on July 28 the next year.

During the first summit, the foundation stone of 81 projects worth over ₹61,500 crore was laid. During the second one, the foundation stone of 290 projects with investments of over ₹67,000 crore was laid.

This time, Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 80,000 crore in diverse fields, including agriculture, IT and defence. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event.

(with inputs from ANI)

