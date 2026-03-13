PM Modi Unveils ₹4,570 Cr Development Projects In Assam, Flags Off Three Trains To Boost Northeast Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled development projects worth over ₹4,570 crore and flagged off three new train services aimed at improving rail connectivity in Assam’s Kokrajhar district and the wider Northeast region during his two-day visit to the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Three New Train Services Flagged Off

The Prime Minister flagged off three new trains Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, and Narangi–Agartala Express to strengthen connectivity across the Northeast and neighbouring regions.

The Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will provide direct rail connectivity between the Northeast and southern India, while the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express will enhance connectivity between Assam and West Bengal.

The Narangi–Agartala Express is expected to improve travel between Assam and Tripura, facilitating smoother movement for passengers, traders and tourists.

Projects Launched Via Video Conferencing

PM Modi launched the projects via video conferencing from Guwahati after bad weather prevented him from travelling to Kokrajhar. During the event, he performed Bhoomi Poojan and laid foundation stones for multiple development initiatives across the region.

The projects are expected to help reduce traffic congestion in Kokrajhar district, located in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), while also improving access to tourism, agriculture markets, healthcare services and rural mobility.

Railway Workshop To Boost Infrastructure, Jobs

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district.

The facility is expected to strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and generate employment opportunities in the region.

Assam Mala 3.0 Road Project Announced

PM Modi also virtually launched Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure programme worth over ₹3,200 crore.

Under the initiative, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across the state to strengthen inter-state connectivity and improve links between national highways and rural roads.

Flyovers And Bridges Planned In BTC Region

In addition, the Prime Minister performed Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

These include four flyovers and two bridges, with a total investment of around ₹1,100 crore, aimed at easing congestion and improving urban mobility in the region.

More Projects To Be Launched In Silchar

As part of his ongoing visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth around ₹23,550 crore in Silchar on March 14.

Visit Comes Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls

The Prime Minister’s visit comes ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, expected to be held next month, with the ruling BJP aiming for a third consecutive term in the state.