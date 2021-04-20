PM Modi unlikely to visit Portugal, France next month, may join EU summit virtually

New Delhi: As India grapples with deadly second wave of coronavirus, Prime Minster Narendra Modi's visit to Portugal and France are in limbo and unlikely to happen.

Sources told ANI that final decision on the visit is yet to be taken.

Although visits are not officially announced by the Ministry of External Affairs but, it is learnt that all preparations and advance teams had done all required drills for the visit.

PM Modi is holding back-to-back meetings with all the stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19 and keeping a very close eye on the situation.

PM Modi was slated to visit Portugal for India-EU summit on May 8th and also France for bilateral talks and meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi may join India-EU summit via video-conference, Portuguese media citing a diplomatic source wrote "We are working with the European institutions and the Government of India to conduct the summit by video-conference, with the EU [leaders] physically present in Portugal".

MEA has shared no official communication so far regarding the announcement or calling off the visits.