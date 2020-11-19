PM Modi, UN Secretary General and others mark #WorldToiletDay - Here's all you need to know

On Thursday, officials across the world have taken to social media platforms making World Toilet Day and calling for sanitary, hygienic facilities for all. The day is observed to create awareness about sanitation and encourage people to use toilets.

As the UN Observances webpage explains: "World Toilet Day celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation. It is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030."