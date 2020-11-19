PM Modi, UN Secretary General and others mark #WorldToiletDay - Here's all you need to know

On Thursday, officials across the world have taken to social media platforms making World Toilet Day and calling for sanitary, hygienic facilities for all. The day is observed to create awareness about sanitation and encourage people to use toilets.
As the UN Observances webpage explains: "World Toilet Day celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation. It is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030."
Over the last few years, India has taken up the UN's goal to end open defecation by 2030 on a war footing, building millions of toilets. Marking the occasion in a tweet on Thursday, Narendra Modi said that India would strengthen its resolve to provide toilets for all.
"The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti," he tweeted.
"Everyone has the right to safe and hygienic sanitation services that provide privacy and ensure dignity," tweeted the official handle of the United Nations.
UN Chief António Guterres also took to Twitter with a call for action. "More than one quarter of the global population still lack basic sanitation. This is unacceptable - from a moral, economic and health standpoint. We must ensure everyone, everywhere has access to safe and hygienic sanitation services that provide privacy and dignity," he tweeted.
Many others including Indian Union Ministers, Vice President Venkiah Naidu and many others have also marked the occasion with social media posts.
