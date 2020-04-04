PM Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss India-US cooperation to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation US President Donald Trump, during which both the leaders agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

India has recorded 75 deaths due to COVID-19, while the total number of cases has climbed to 3,072, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.